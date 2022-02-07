The Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of connections with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

There’s Andrew Whitworth playing for the Rams. Zac Taylor worked under Sean McVay.

And then there’s Taylor’s connection with Rams players he used to coach, such as MVP contender Cooper Kupp.

Taylor recently revealed that Kupp would go out of his way to text him overnight about film concepts, via the Bengals’ team site.:

“Coop’s a big-picture thinker. So he really understands the structure of the defenses, the nuances of the route running. He cares about the run game as well. There’s oftentimes he would screenshot pictures of defenses with run thoughts. You would wake up the next morning to a midnight text from Cooper Kupp with thoughts on things that could help the offense.”

That was back when Kupp was a rookie — fast forward to now, he’s the guy who put up 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He’s one of the big keys to the Bengals getting a win, and on paper, Taylor should be the guy to have some critical insight into slowing him.

And if we had to guess, some of the things Taylor has to say about Kupp could be applicable to his rookie breakout receiver, Ja’Marr Chase.

List

Rams vs. Bengals: What they’re saying as Super Bowl week starts