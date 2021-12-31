Zac Brown Tests Positive For Covid, Band Pulls Out Of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Special – The Hamden Journal

Covid is to blame for yet another performance to be canceled on a New Year’s Eve television special. Zac Brown revealed Thursday on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and the band will not be performing as scheduled on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” Brown wrote on the band’s official Twitter account. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year.”

He then wishes everyone “a happy and healthy 2022.”

Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith will host Nashville’s Big Bash (8-11 p.m. ET/PT, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT), which will culminate with the famed Nashville music note drop at midnight.

The current country lineup of performances includes headliners Dierks Bentley and Lady A, along with guest artists Ingrid Andress and Breland. The five-hour broadcast on CBS will feature nearly 50 performances from a dozen locations in downtown.

A second stage will be located at Skydeck on Broadway. Performances there will include Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, and Carly Pearce.

Nashville’s Big Bash will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.