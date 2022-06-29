Yuriyan Retriever Boards – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Popular Japanese comedian and America’s Got Talent contestant Yuriyan Retriever is to lead Netflix Japan series The Queen of Villains.

Retriever will play the lead role of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler who led the women’s boom in the sport with her cult-like popularity and took Japan by storm in the 1980s, a time when wrestling was even more male dominated than it is now. While trying to succeed as a heroic pro wrestler, she was nearly fired before becoming the most famous Japanese female wrestler of all time, and the series depicts her friendships and fights with companions.

Retriever is a popular Japanese comedian who famously appeared as a dancer in 2019’s America’s Got Talent.

The Queen of Villain was unveiled on a Netflix Japan slate late last year along with several scripted shows and the likes of Love is Blind: Japan. It will air in 2023.

Junya Ikegami is writer, Kazuya Shiraishi is director and Shinichi Takahashi is executive producer.