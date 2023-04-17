Yuengling takes apparent jab at Bud Light with conspicuous tweet

Yuengling appeared to take a shot at rival beer company Bud Light on Friday shortly after the under-fire brand issued a long-winded statement over controversy sparked by partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month.

“Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery in America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer,” Yuengling Brewery’s account conspicuously tweeted out with a photo of an American flag and a traditional lager Yuengling beer can.

The tweet was posted as Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has faced immense backlash from conservatives for working with Mulvaney, who is a 26-year-old transgender woman with 10 million followers on TikTok.





The message and photo tweeted out by Yuengling. @yuenglingbeer/Twitter





Transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light teamed up last month.

Shortly before Yuengling’s tweet, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement that in part said, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over beer.”

He also said as leader of the company his focus is “building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage” as he vowed to continue to bring “great beers” across the country.

Conservative figures and some celebs like country stars Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have pushed for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch because of the company’s collaboration with Mulvaney.





Bud Light has faced heat over the partnership. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Others like talk show hosts Howard Stern and Joe Rogan have defended Bud Light linking up with Mulvaney, wondering why people care so fiercely about the partnership.

Mulvaney recently said on the “Onward with Rosie O’Donnell” podcast the ire toward her is because she’s an “easy target.”

“The reason that I think I am so…I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this,” Mulvaney said. “I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me … But what is their goal?”

“These people, they don’t understand me and anything that I do or say then somehow gets taken out of context and is used against me and it’s so sad because everything I try to put out is positive. It’s trying to connect with others that maybe don’t understand me. It’s to make people laugh or to make a kid feel seen.”