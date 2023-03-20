Y&R Star Eric Braeden Lays Into Eva Longoria for ‘Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors’

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Eva Longoria attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eric Braeden is calling out Eva Longoria’s recent “derogatory remarks” about soap opera stars.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who has starred as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1980, came to the defense of daytime actors in a series of tweets following Longoria’s recent appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

“EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors!” wrote Braeden, 81, on Sunday. “You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that ‘housewife’ show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue!”

He continued, “Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert [De Niro] to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!”

RELATED: Victor Newman Gets Movin’! Eric Braeden, Lauralee Bell and More Y&R Stars Get Down for 50th Anniversary

Longoria, 48, opened up about her experience playing Isabella Braña on the CBS soap opera — which is in the midst of its 50th anniversary celebrations — during an interview with journalist Chris Wallace that aired Sunday.

“When I got Young and the Restless, it didn’t pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless,” she recalled. “And I would hide the fact I was on Young and the Restless to my clients, because they didn’t want, like, a dumb actress handing their accounts.”

“And one time one of my clients was like, ‘You look like a girl I’ve seen on a soap opera.’ And I go, ‘No, I don’t know who that is,'” she recalled. “I was like the opposite of a publicist’s dream. I was like, ‘Don’t tell anybody I’m on that show’ because I was still making more money on my day job.”

Story continues

RELATED: Icons from 50 Years of The Young and the Restless Celebrate Show’s Golden Anniversary — See the Cast Photo

While some fans defended the Flamin’ Hot director in the comment section, Braeden responded that “the whole tenor of that segment was one of embarrassment about her stint in Y&R.”

He added, “When people who have not made it in the [daytime TV] medium or have no idea what it is about say pejorative things about it, I get pissed off! Because I’m one of few people in it who have done it all, from theater to films to loads of nighttime guest star roles! I know what I’m talking about!'”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.