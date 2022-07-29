Youtuber MrBeast Makes it to 100 million subscribers

The internet’s most outlandish prankster has finally made it into the 100 million subscribers club.

MrBeast, the Youtuber known for hosting elaborate million-dollar competitions, surpassed the incredible career mark on Wednesday, naturally live streaming his countdown to 100 million on one of his YouTube channels.

The wildly popular internet personality, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joins the ranks of only a few other channels that have amassed a 100 million subscriber following, including T-Series, Moonbug Cocomelon, SET India, and PewDiePie.

At only 24 years old, Donaldson has garnered his enormous online audience by creating videos where the stakes are high, but the payouts are even higher. In a recent video, MrBeast tells contestants he’ll give their mom $10,000 if they sit in a bathtub full of snakes. In another crazy stunt, the Youtuber recreated scenes from the popular Netflix show “Squid Games” and gave 456 participants the chance to win $456,000.

MrBeast got his start online in 2012, when he first began sharing videos on his then much smaller Youtube channel. By 2020, his creative stunts repeatedly stunned viewers and earned him a spot as one of the platform’s most followed creators.

In one of his most-watched videos, MrBeast gathered hundreds of participants to compete in a real-life “Squid Games.” Youtube via MrBeast

The Youtuber is also dedicated to using his following for good, regularly pushing out charitable content on his secondary Youtube channel, Beast Philanthropy, where a recent video featured $3,00,000 donated to Ukraine.

Donaldson took to Twitter to thank his loyal fanbase.

To commemorate his wild milestone, the Youtuber reportedly plans to release new merchandise through an exclusive shippable live stream on Youtube.