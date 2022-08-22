YouTuber Matthew Nunez finds body while filming in abandoned church

A YouTuber filming in a long-abandoned Wisconsin church was horrified to stumble across the partially skeletonized remains of a man, according to officials.

Videographer Matthew Nunez had climbed into the Milwaukee church building through the roof on Aug. 10 when he stumbled across the body in what appeared to have been a bedroom above the church, officials told Fox6.

The long-abandoned building was “disgusting” and unsafe to walk in, according to an investigation report. FOX6 News

The body, which appeared to be a male, was in a large winter coat and a white Pfizer shirt with the message, “screen for health” — but his head, feet and left hand were all skeletonized, the medical examiner said.

Nunez called police but does not appear to have posted a video about the gruesome find, according to local reports.

Officers then forced entry to the building, which was “disgusting” and unsafe to walk in, according to the investigation report obtained by WISN.

“It’s been abandoned for many years 15-16 years,” neighbor Dellareese Williams told Fox 6.

There was no gun and no obvious sign of drugs near the body, officials told local media.

The medical examiner released images of rings found on the body in hopes of getting an ID. Twitter / @mkemedexamine

The medical examiner’s office released images of five rings that the deceased was wearing in an effort to get the public’s help identifying the man. The body also had a series of tattoos on the arms, including “KING” on the left forearm.