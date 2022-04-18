YouTube prankster who smashes whipped cream into peoples’ faces ID’d by cops

A brazen YouTube prankster is being sought for smashing plates of whipped cream into the faces of unsuspecting victims, police said Monday.

Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald, 22, was identified as the shameless rascal who targeted several victims with whipped cream in Greenville, SC, on Wednesday, including a woman who was pushing her child in a stroller, police said.

Moore-Gerald — who posts to his 123 YouTube channel subscribers under the name “Savage_dre” — is being sought by cops on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, Greenville police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg told The Post.

“We know he’s done it several times,” Bragg said of the whipped cream attacks. “He has a YouTube channel and he does it in different places, but we only received a report from one victim that came forward and wants to press charges.”

Moore-Gerald’s channel shows two “pie in the face” prank videos posted last week, including one clip in which he enters a movie theater but exits without attacking anyone after an employee asked him to leave during what he called a “social experiment.”

The unsatiated jokester then took aim at a woman pulling a cart and attacked her from behind, shoving a plate of whipped cream in her face before running off, the clip shows.

Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald, 22, was identified as the YouTube prankster.

Andre Moore-Gerald is being sought by cops on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. FOX Carolina

“All right y’all, we doing others,” Moore-Gerald then says to the camera while accompanied by a friend. “We gonna do somebody else, y’all.”

Moore-Gerald later posted an apology video saying he didn’t want to stop posting content to his channel or “give up” his dream.

“I did not mean to cause no harm to nobody,” he said. “Really, it was just a prank.”

But a defiant Moore-Gerald said he didn’t appreciate all the “rude comments” he’s received in the aftermath of the pie assaults and hopes to still attract YouTube followers with his unruly clips.

“I’ma do pranks every now then, but videos, they’re going to keep coming,” he said. “I’m not going to give up on my YouTube.”

A message seeking comment from Moore-Gerald, of Greenville, was not immediately returned early Monday. He insisted in his mea culpa that he “meant no harm” with the serial assaults as he tries to reach 1,000 followers.

“I hope someday you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” Moore-Gerald said while speaking directly to the mom he went after. “I deeply apologize.”

Andre Moore-Gerald posts under the name “Savage_dre.” YouTube/SavageDre

Cops went to his last known address, but he wasn’t at the residence, Bragg said.

The woman who was attacked as she walked with her child was not injured, police said.

“But this lady didn’t think it was a joke and at the end of the day, it’s assault,” Bragg told The Post. “They’ll follow up and they’ll attempt to locate him.”

Andre Moore-Gerald said he didn’t appreciate all the “rude comments.” YouTube/SavageDre

Moore-Gerald’s apology video, meanwhile, was heavily criticized by most YouTube users, including one who claimed “this is what happens when you take that social media drug.”

Others chided him for choosing unwitting parents.

“You went after a mother with her child, you got no support,” one reply read.

“Turn yourself in,” another commenter implored.