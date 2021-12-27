Youth shot to death at Fort Worth intersection in second Christmas killing, police say

A juvenile was shot to death on Saturday at a Fort Worth intersection, police said.

The victim, a male whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released, was shot at Yuma Street and East Maddox Avenue in the Hillside Morningside neighborhood, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not release the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. Police have not announced an arrest.

The killing was one of two in Fort Worth on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday morning in his west Fort Worth living room, authorities said.

Deshon Williams was slain about 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Westwind Circle, near Calmont Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.