Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

Jo Hale/Redferns

Harry Styles once again helped celebrate a fan’s major life milestones — this time celebrating with a concertgoer in the U.K. who asked for his help to “come out.”

During a show at Wembley Stadium last night, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, spotted a sign in the audience from a fan that read “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” He brought it onstage and shared the message with the audience.

“So, you would like the people of Wembley to bring you out,” Styles said to the crowd as they cheered.

As seen in videos from the moment, the One Direction alumnus put the sign down (promising the fan he’d get it back) and picked up a Pride flag.

“When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out, okay?,” Styles said, holding the flag out to his side. “I think that’s how it works.”

“When this [flag] goes over my head, you’re officially gay, my boy,” he continued.

Throughout Styles’ interaction with the crowd, a fan who appeared to be the owner of the sign is seen on the big screen above the stage.

Then, to the sound of a drumroll, Styles runs back and forth across the stage waving the flag, while not quite bringing it over his head, even joking “No, still straight.”

Finally, the “As it Was” singer dramatically lifts the flag over his head jubilantly and cheers for his fan.

“Congratulations…you are a free man,” Styles said before waving and blowing a kiss.

Sunday night was not the first time Styles has given a fan a platform to come out during one of his shows.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Dave J Hogan/Getty Harry Styles performs during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022.

In July 2018, the singer caught sight of a fan’s handmade poster at a tour stop in San Jose, California.

“I traveled 2,846 miles to be here tonight thank you for 10 incredible shows,” one sign read, while another read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!”

In a tweet, Grace wrote that she was hoping the singer would see it.

“The double-sided poster for tonight !!! I’m not expecting anything but I hope he at least sees it,” she tweeted.

In a video captured on her Instagram account, Styles asked Grace if he could read her poster aloud, which she told Buzzfeed News she “thought was very thoughtful and polite.”

Styles asked Grace for her mother’s name, to which she replied Tina and explained her mother was at a hotel a few miles away.

The singer hushed the crowd before he yelled, “TINA, SHE’S GAY!”

“Tina says she loves ya. Congratulations, I’m very happy for you,” he told Grace, pretending to be able to hear Grace’s mom.

In November of last year, Styles noticed a sign in the crowd while performing at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that read: “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

As seen in footage of the moment shared on TikTok, Styles stopped the music to chat with the fan, McKinley McConnell.

“What would you like to tell your mother?” he asked McConnell. “I can tell her if you’d like.”

“Okay, there’s a lot of people!” McConnell can be heard saying, to which Styles joked: “There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?”

“Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?” he asked again, getting the green light from McConnell. “I can tell her, yeah, no problem.”

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he shouted, as the jumbotrons in the stadium showed McConnell’s mother and the crowd erupted into cheers. Lisa covered her face in her hands before blowing kisses to her daughter down below.

“Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment,” the singer then joked. “But wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together.”