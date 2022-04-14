One of Russell Wilson‘s complaints in Seattle was the Seahawks’ inability to protect him. The star quarterback took 266 sacks in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including a league-high 49 in 2019 and a career-high 51 in 2018.

He tied his career low in 2021 with 33 but played only 14 games, which is close to the per game average his previous nine seasons.

The night he was traded to the Broncos, Wilson FaceTimed with left tackle Garett Bolles, who said he delivered good news to his new quarterback.

“I know you’re used to getting hit. You’re not going to get hit here,” Bolles said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

The Broncos gave up 40 sacks last season and 32 in 2020, but they have not had a quarterback as good as Wilson since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 championship season.

“I’m going to make sure his jersey stays as clean as possible,” Bolles said.

Garett Bolles to Russell Wilson: “You’re not going to get hit here” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk