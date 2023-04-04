Your Eras tour T-shirt isn’t faded — it’s ‘distressed,’ Taylor Swift’s team says

Taylor Swift has responded to complaints about her Eras tour merch. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Did your Eras tour T-shirt fade in the wash? You’re on your own, kid — except in “dramatic” cases, Taylor Swift’s team says.

After fans complained about purchasing allegedly faulty merchandise from Swift’s sold-out Eras tour, a “Care Notice” appeared Monday on the singer’s website defending the products and reminding customers to read the label before laundering their shirts.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” the notice reads.

“This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look. Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

Only those whose shirts suffered a “dramatic loss of pigment” or bleeding ink in the wash are encouraged to contact [email protected] so Swift’s team can “help address the concern, and provide a replacement if necessary.”

On social media, numerous fans have claimed that the ink on Eras tour tees they purchased at Swift’s concerts either faded or bled after a single wash. Some even reported receiving holey or stained shirts.

The popular Eras tour T-shirt — which features a colorful collage of 10 different photos representing each of Swift’s studio albums on the front and a list of concert dates on the back — costs $45 on the musician’s website. A handful of people also raised concerns about other items, such as the Eras black hoodie.

“Loved this freaking shirt but super duper duper disappointed,” TikTok user @kyliemeagan said. “I stood in line for a very long time to get this. … One wash, and this is what happened. … The images have all super faded. Like, what is this? And this is just the front of it.”

Story continues

“Mine came with HOLES on it and faded away after the first wash (I washed it inside out, with cold water and air dry it),” @glitterquillpen tweeted.

“ughhh the fade happened to mine even washing on cold and gentle inside out and not drying it,” @michelle_lynn tweeted. “for $45 absolutely not.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.