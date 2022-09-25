Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

by

For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. 

And receiving it has become almost a luxury because it is difficult to know when it will arrive. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. 

Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage. These two problems together have forced automakers to temporarily suspend production of some, often very popular, models. They also reduced the inventory of new vehicles.