Youngkin sets up tip line to report schools teaching CRT

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up a special tip line for parents to report schools that are teaching their kids “divisive” critical race theory.

The Republican touted a special new “Help Education” email address late Monday that he said will help enforce his first executive directive in office banning the controversial teaching method.

The tip line is “for parents to send us any instances where they feel their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected [and] where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools,” Youngkin told radio host John Fredericks.

“We’re asking for input from parents to make sure we can go right to the source,” he said.

He noted reports that a Fairfax County high school’s lesson plan included playing “Privilege Bingo,” where children who are white, Christian, male or from military families are all deemed “privileged.”

“All you can do is shake your head and say, ‘This is exactly why I signed that executive order,’” Youngkin said.

So “we’re asking folks to send us reports and observations that will help us be aware of things like privilege bingo,” he said.

Gov. Youngkin placed a special emphasis on fighting for parents’ rights during the gubernatorial race. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“We’re going to make sure we catalog it all … and that gives us further ability in rooting it out,” he said during Monday’s interview.

He insisted that Virginia schools will “continue to teach all history, the good and the bad.”

But he said critical race theory was dividing groups into victims and those being blamed “for the sins of the past.”

“These are teaching practices that exist in our schools, and we are going to get them out,” he promised.

Gov. Youngkin set up the tip line for parents to report “if they feel their fundamental rights are being violated.”

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The new governor also noted his ongoing battle with some school districts after his ruling that parents can decide if their kids wear masks to classes.

School districts “aren’t recognizing the rights of parents today,” Youngkin told Fredericks.

“And oh, by the way, they haven’t been recognizing the rights of parents all along,” he said, saying they had “consistently prioritized bureaucrats and politicians over the rights of parents,” he said.

“There is no one better positioned to look after the health and well-being of [a] child than their parents.

“I am not going to stop fighting for the rights of parents to make these decisions for their kids,” he insisted.