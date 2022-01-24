Youngest Player on Every Team

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Last week, we ranked the oldest player on every NHL roster. If you missed that one, you can find it by clicking right here.

So, naturally, this week’s Power Rankings will focus on the youngest player on every NHL roster as of right now.

Here you go!

1 – Jason Robertson – W – Dallas Stars

Robertson has taken massive leaps in his first three stints as a professional. In his first year, he had a strong AHL season and he added one assist in three NHL games. Last season, he had an impressive 45 points in 51 games. In 30 games this year, he’s already up to 16 goals and 37 points in 30 games. The 22-year-old has already become a vital part of this Stars team.

2 – Robert Thomas – C – St. Louis Blues

Yes, Thomas is the youngest player on the Blues roster, but this is his fourth NHL season. The 22-year-old is having an impressive year, as he’s picked up 31 points in 33 games so far in 2021-22. He’s currently ranked 24th in the NHL in assists and he’s going to continue being an important part of this Blues roster this season and beyond.

3 – Lucas Raymond – W – Detroit Red Wings

Raymond currently leads all rookies in scoring with 33 points in 42 games this season. The 19-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and he’s proved to be the right selection for Detroit so far. His adaptation to the NHL has been pretty smooth and we’ll see if he can keep that up. Raymond is 33rd in the NHL in even-strength points, with 33.

4 – Evan Bouchard – D – Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are going through a very difficult stretch right now, but Bouchard is actually having a nice season. The 22-year-old has an impressive eight goals and 21 points in 37 games this season and he’s averaging 21:11 of ice time. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Oilers control almost 55 percent of the shot attempts, Bouchard looks like a solid building-block for Edmonton.

5 – Anton Lundell – C – Florida Panthers

The Panthers’ rookie is in his first season in North America (he played for HIFK Helsinki in the Finnish League the previous three seasons). Lundell has nine goals and 15 assists in 37 games during his rookie season. Of course, it helps that he’s surrounded by a lot of quality players, but he’s looked really good.

6 – Seth Jarvis – C – Carolina Hurricanes

At 19 years old, Jarvis has made a significant impact on a good Hurricanes squad. The 13th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft already has eight goals and nine assists in 29 games this season, which puts him 10th on the team in scoring. Jarvis’ 2.53 points-per-60-minutes is 93rd in the league. When he’s on the ice, the Hurricanes score 61.54 percent of the goals and they control almost 63 percent of the high-danger scoring chances.

7 – Tim Stutzle – W – Ottawa Senators

I think the Sens forward is incredibly talented. Stutzle could even end up being the best player on this list one day. The 20-year-old had 12 goals and 29 poits in 53 games last year and he has seven goals and 19 points in 34 games in 2021-22. Since returning from the Covid-19 list earlier this month, the German forward has picked up one point in four of five games.

8 – Dawson Mercer – C – New Jersey Devils

The rebuilding Devils haave given the rookie a nice opportunity to play a regular shift in the NHL in his first professional season. The 20-year-old has put up a nice nine goals and 13 assists in 40 games so far. When Mercer is on the ice, the Devils control more than 54 percent of the high-danger chances.

9 – Bowen Byram – D – Colorado Avalanche

Byram has actually been really good this year, but he’s had a hard time staying healthy during his young career. He’s missed three different stints because of a concussion, but he’s produced a reasonable 11 points in 18 games while averaging 19:34 of ice time per game. The 20-year-old has all the talent in the world to be an impact blue-liner for a long time.

10 – Jamie Drysdale – D – Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale has made some improvements as the season has gone on, but he still has some work to do when it comes to defending. The 19-year-old has a respectable 18 points in 43 games as a rookie defender. He’s currently eighth on the team in scoring.

11 – Nicolas Hague – D – Vegas Golden Knights

Hague has missed the last eight games with a wrist injury and he’s now on the covid-19 list. The 23-year-old has three goals and 13 points this season and he’s also added 28 penalty minutes while averaging 18:19 of ice time per game. He’s a a solid rugged blue-liner for the Golden Knights.

12 – Philip Tomasino – C – Nashville Predators

Tomasino has made an impact on the Predators and their power play this year. He’s scored six goals this season and three of those have come on the man-advantage. The 20-year-old has 15 points in 37 games this season, but he’s averaging just 11:31 of ice time per game. It’ll take time for him to earn the coaching staff’s full trust.

13 – Cole Sillinger – C – Columbus Blue Jackets

12th overall picks don’t usually make the NHL at 18 years old, but Sillinger has found a way to stick in Columbus. He has a reasonable six goals and seven assists in 36 games this season, which isn’t terrible considering he played in the USHL last year.

14 – Alexis Lafreniere – W – New York Rangers

The first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has made a light impact at the NHL thus far. He had 12 goals and nine assists in 56 games last year and he’s at eight goals and three assists in 40 games in 2021-22. The 20-year-old is still considered young, but it would be nice to see him take a clear step forward offensively.

15 – Oliver Wahlstrom – W – New York Islanders

Wahlstrom played in 44 games last season, but he’s still the youngest player on the Isles roster this season. He had 12 goals and 21 points in 44 games last year and he’s followed that up by posting eight goals and eight assists in 31 games. Head coach Barry Trotz made Wahlstrom a healthy scratch in New York’s last game because of a lack of consistency. That’s not uncommon for a young player.

16 – Vasili Podkolzin – W – Vancouver Canucks

The 10th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft is off to a modest start in his career. He has seven goals and three helpers through 39 games, but he’s found the back of the net just once in his last 11 outings. Podkolzin is talented and he should develop into an important top-line player for Vancouver. He’s just not there yet.

17 – Kirby Dach – C – Chicago Blackhawks

Dach is going through a tough stretch right now. He missed three games because he was on the covid-19 list and he’s picked up just one point in the last nine games he’s actually played in. The 21-year-old is still just two goals and nine points away from matching his previous career-highs in the NHL. The former third overall pick is an important part of Chicago’s future.

18 – Connor McMichael – C – Washington Caapitals

McMichael played in one game for the Caps last season, but he lit up the AHL with an impressive 27 points in 33 games in his first professional season. The 21-year-old doesn’t have to carry the load for a veteran Washington team, but he’s going to be an important part of this squad for a long time. He has five goals and seven assists in 39 games in his rookie season.

19 – Morgan Geekie – C – Seattle Kraken

Geekie is playing a depth role for the NHL’s newest franchise. The 23-year-old has three goals and eight helpers in 37 contests, which is reasonable for a bottom-six player on a bad team. He has one assist in three games since returning from an upper-body injury.

20 – Cole Caufield – W – Montreal Canadiens

Caufield made quite an impact on the Canadiens last season. After posting five points in 10 regular-season games last season, he added 12 more points in 20 games during Montreal’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. This year, things haven’t gone as well. The sniper has scored just once in 29 outings and he’s now on the Covid-19 list.

21 – Barrett Hayton – C – Arizona Coyotes

The 21-year-old has set a new career-high in points this season, with six. Yeah, that’s underwhelming. But it’s tough to judge him when he’s playing on such a lousy team. The fifth pick in the 2018 NHL draft just doesn’t look comfortable at this level yet. He still has time to get there, but it would be nice to see him improve offensive in the near future.

22 – Matthew Boldy – W – Minnesota Wild

Boldy missed the start of the season because of an ankle injury, but he’s now with the Wild after a short stint in the AHL. During his time in the minors, he managed to pick up an impressive 10 points in 10 games. In six NHL games, he managed to put up two goals and two assists. The 12th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft should stick around in Minnesota.

23 – Jack Quinn – W – Buffalo Sabres

It’s tough to properly rate Quinn’s season because he’s played in just two NHL games. The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft missed the last game because of an injury, but he had a two-point performance against Dallas last week. If he can get healthy in a hurry, there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for him to produce with a rebuilding Buffalo team.

24 – Rasmus Sandin – D – Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs didn’t trust Sandin in the playoffs much last year, but he’s a regular on the blue-line this year. The 21-year-old is now averaging 16:23 of ice time per game and he’s up to nine helpers in 32 outings this season. There’s plenty of time for him to develop into a top-four defender.

25 – Urho Vaakanainen – D – Boston Bruins

The 23-year-old made his season-debut earlier this month and he’s played over 20 minutes in each of his last six games and he’s managed to register four assists in eight outings. If he keeps playing well, he could find himself as a permanent piece of the Boston defense.

26 – Cam York – D – Philadelphia Flyers

York hasn’t been with the Flyers on a full-time basis this season, but he’s on the roster right now. He has one goal and three assists in nine games and he’s averaging 20:03 of ice time per game. Philadelphia is a mess right now, so there’s no reason for them not to continue to give the rookie an opportunity to wet his feet at this level.

27 – Cole Perfetti – C – Winnipeg Jets

Perfetti is clearly an offensive talent. The 10th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has already put up some impressive numbers in the minors for a player of his age. The 20-year-old had 26 points in 32 games in AHL Manitoba last season and 15 points in 17 AHL games this year. He has a single goal in eight NHL games in 2021-22.

28 – Cal Foote – D – Tampa Bay Lightning

Foote played in 35 games with the Lightning last year, but he didn’t suit up in any playoff games during Tampa’s run to the Stanley Cup. The 23-year-old has four assists in 29 games this season while averaging 14:17 of ice time. He currently serves as a depth defender for the two-time defending champs.

29 – Drew O’Connor – W – Pittsburgh Penguins

O’Connor had 10 goals of NHL experience heading into this year, but he’s already suited up in 22 contests this season. The 23-year-old is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that’s forced him to miss the last four games. The 23-year-old is just a depth forward.

30 – Quinton Byfield – C – Los Angeles Kings

Look, Byfield is going to be much higher on this list when he plays more, but he’s down here for now. The 19-year-old has skated in just two games with the Kings after playing 11 contests with the AHL’s Ontario Reign. The second overall pick has all the tools to be a superstar at the NHL level, but he just needs a little more time.

31 – Adam Ruzicka – C – Calgary Flames:

If Ruzicka wasn’t on the roster, we could’ve slipped Matthew Tkachuk onto this list. The 22-year-old has played in just five games this year and he’s found the back of the net once. The 2017 fourth-rounder has also been a healthy scratch in four of the last five contests.

32 – Adam Raska – W – San Jose Sharks

Raksa has no points in his first five NHL games, but he’s a great story. The 20-year-old was drafted in the seventh round in 2020 and he’s already made the leap to the NHL, which is rare. Whether or not the Czech forward makes an impact at some point remains to be seen, but he looks like a good prospect right now.