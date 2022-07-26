Young softball player has best reaction when she gets the news she’s been waiting for

The Telegraph

Watch: shocking crash at Tour de France Femmes

Another day, another wearer of the maillot jaune in the Tour de France Femmes as Marianne Vos, one of the all-time greats of women’s road cycling, rose above carnage in the peloton to stamp her mark on this race. Her win, however, was overshadowed by a series of horrific crashes as the peloton snaked through the Seine-et-Marne region in strong crosswinds. The worst pile-up occurred when Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange Jayco) and Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) hit the ground 25km b