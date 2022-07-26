Young softball player has best reaction when she gets the news she's been waiting for

Young softball player has best reaction when she gets the news she's been waiting for

The Telegraph

Another day, another wearer of the maillot jaune in the Tour de France Femmes as Marianne Vos, one of the all-time greats of women’s road cycling, rose above carnage in the peloton to stamp her mark on this race. Her win, however, was overshadowed by a series of horrific crashes as the peloton snaked through the Seine-et-Marne region in strong crosswinds. The worst pile-up occurred when Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange Jayco) and Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) hit the ground 25km b