‘Young Rock’ Co-Creator Nahnatchka Khan Inks With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed two-time Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer Nahnatchka Khan (Young Rock) for representation in all areas.

Khan is the co-creator and executive producer of the acclaimed NBC comedy Young Rock, examining the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which is currently in its third season. She is otherwise best known for creating and showrunning the long-running ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, toplined by Randall Park and Constance Wu, and for creating and exec producing the ABC sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 starring Krysten Ritter.

Notching a pair of Emmy nominations in 2009 and 2012 as part of the writing and producing team behind 20th’s Outstanding Animated Program contender American Dad!, Khan is the founder of the film and television production company, Fierce Baby. Alongside her producing partners, Jennifer Carreras and Chloe Yellin — who respectively serve as Head of Television Development and Head of Film Development — she’s focused the company on amplifying new voices and perspectives in both comedy and drama. Khan has had an exclusive overall deal at Universal Television since 2019.

The in-demand multi-hyphenate made her feature directorial debut with the popular Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe starring Ali Wong and Park, and more recently helmed Wong’s Emmy-nominated comedy special Ali Wong: Don Wong. Among her upcoming projects is the recently-wrapped Totally Killer — a time-travel slasher-comedy, starring Julie Bowen, Kiernan Shipka and Park, for Blumhouse and Amazon, which will be released in 2023.

Khan continues to be represented by Herrera-Reiss Strategies.