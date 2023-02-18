Young mom killed in front of kids after parking lot dispute on Valentines Day

A 26-year-old mother was shot and killed in front of her young children outside of a South Carolina grocery store on Valentine’s Day.

Alexandria Cress Borys had been shopping at a Kroger in Irmo, South Carolina on Tuesday when she got into a verbal dispute with a complete stranger while packing groceries in her car in the parking lot, Borys’ husband, Tyler, told WIS-TV.

After the argument apparently ended, the stranger, identified by police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison, pulled out a gun and shot Borys in the back around 4 p.m., he said.

Tyler Borys told WACH that she was gunned down while their 2-year-old child and an infant were in the car.

According to the Irmo Police Department, police arrived at the scene and declared Alexandria Cress Borys dead shortly after.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that Harrison and Borys got into some sort of argument, although it’s not clear what the argument was about.





Christina Harrison, 23, turned herself in after the shooting. She has been charged with murder. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department website

Harrison fled the scene in a white Ford, but later turned herself in around 5:30 p.m., police said.

She was charged with murder and other weapons-related offenses and booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Harrison was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but her private attorney waived the hearing, according to The Lexington County Bond Court.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

Bory’s shooting death comes just six days after her brother died from a gunshot wound, her husband said.

Tyler Borys remembered his wife, a cosmetologist and nursing school student, as the “best wife you could ever ask for.”

“She was also a great mother,” he told WACH.

Tyler Borys launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a memorial in Alexandria’s memory.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more,” he wrote on the webpage. “Alexandria was truly taken too soon.”