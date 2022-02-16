Young labels make sustainable fashion headway at NY Fashion Week

As the fashion industry faces criticism for its environmental impact, young designers debuting at New York Fashion Week are committing to more sustainable fashion. Emma Gage, founder of the brand Melke, aims to use no plastics in her collection and to purchase materials from companies committed to respecting human rights. Olivia Cheng, the founder of Dauphinette, uses recycled materials and includes natural elements in her creations: one dress is made of preserved flowers while another is studded with beetles.