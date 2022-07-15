Young Hollywood Recalls Jak Knight As Brilliant Comedian, Writer – The Hamden Journal

Young Hollywood Recalls Jak Knight As Brilliant Comedian, Writer – Deadline

Hilarious. Brilliant. Thoughtful. Those are just some of the adjectives being used to describe the relationships between Jak Knight and his many friends and family on social media as they react to his death.

Knight’s stunning death at age 28 was announced earlier today, shocking the Hollywood community who saw him as a star just coming into his own as a writer, producer and stand-up talent.

A few of the early reactions:

 