You’ll Never Believe The Phrase Kanye West Just Filed To Trademark As A Potential Business Move

Kanye West is trying to capitalize on one of his rants.

TMZ reports the Yeezy founder has just filed to trademark “Good to hear from you b-tch.” The phrase was first used during a spat between West and Tremaine Emory.

The former friend and current creative director at Supreme had publically held West accountable via Instagram Live after his show at Paris fashion week which displayed t-shirts reading “White Lives Matter.”

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” an Instagram post shared on Oct. 4 read.

In that same post, Emory also stood up for Vogue’s Global Contributing Fashion Editor-at-Large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who was dragged by West after sharing her truths about the “White Lives Matter” statement.

“YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we’ll always have ‘UGANDA,” a portion of the post read.

Shortly after Emory’s post, West took to Instagram to blast a series of texts between the pair.

The first message that is seen as a response from West in their exchange is low and behold his breeding ground for the trademark “Good to hear from you b-tch.”

West’s moves are showing there are still unresolved issues between the two and he does not appear to be letting the fire dwindle anytime soon.

In fact, “Good to hear from you b-tch” wasn’t the only trademark he filed to spite the creative director. West also filed to trademark “Tremendez.”

What’s more, he used a logo that is a clear knock-off of Supreme’s likeness.