You think $5 gas is bad? Check out the most expensive gas prices in these European countries

Gas prices are an ongoing source of concern, frustration, and debate in the U.S., after topping $5 per gallon for the first time in the past week. But it’s hardly the only country facing a fuel crisis.

AAA reports the national average of a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $5 as of Friday morning, a slight decrease from earlier in the week as demand at the pump has started to wane. In California, residents are paying an average of $6.42.

But for people in Hong Kong, $5 or $6 per gallon would be a tremendous relief.

The price per gallon in U.S. dollars in that country currently stands at $11.35, according to globalpetrolprices.com, which tracks average prices around the world. Hong Kong holds the dubious honor of having the world’s most expensive gas at the moment.

The fact that consumers in other countries are paying even more doesn’t erase the financial pain Americans feel as they attempt to balance their budgets, of course. But it can help put things in perspective and show that the situation could certainly be worse. Here’s how prices stand, as of June 13. (All prices are in U.S. dollars for a gallon of gas.)

Hong Kong: $11.35

Norway: $10.22

Denmark: $10.04

Finland: $10.08

Greece: $9.49

Netherlands: $9.33

United Kingdom: $8.39

Spain: $8.35

France: $8.27

Italy: $8.01

Israel: $7.94

Germany: $7.65

Curious who else is in the $5 range? Australia, Chile, India, and Fiji are all in roughly the same place as the U.S. when it comes to gas prices.

Of course, some countries have it better—a lot better. You might think Saudi Arabia has the cheapest gas, but it stands at $2.35 per gallon there, well above other countries in the region. Here’s who has the cheapest gas on the planet.

Venezuela – $0.08

Libya: $0.12

Iran: $0.20

Syria: $1.08

Algeria: $1.19

Kuwait: $1.29

