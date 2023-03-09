You Takes Over No. 1 Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts – The Hamden Journal

As expected, You dominated the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts for the week of February 6 to February 12.

The first five episodes of Season 4 hit Netflix on February 9, racking up 1.7B viewing minutes for the week. Of course, Nielsen doesn’t break down viewership by season, so this includes any catching up that audiences were doing ahead of the latest installment. According to Netflix, Seasons 1 and 3 were also among the Top 10 English-language programs on the streamer that week.

New Amsterdam, which streams on both Netflix and Peacock, took second place on Nielsen’s list with 1.5B minutes viewed that week — up from the No. 3 spot the week prior. Seasons 3 and 4 began streaming on Netflix at the beginning of February, so it makes sense that viewers would be catching up on what they missed.

The Last Of Us notched its second billion-minute week, taking the No. 3 spot this week with 1.1B minutes viewed on HBO Max alone. In a departure from previous weeks, this data includes a few days of viewing on HBO Max for Episode 5, since the episode debuted early on the streamer so as not to compete with the Super Bowl. Usually, Nielsen’s measurement window only captures a few hours of viewing data for the most recent episode since it bows on Sunday nights. Although the minutes viewed was slightly down from the 1.2B minutes the series managed the week before, it’s the highest the series has been on the overall streaming program list so far.

The Pedro Pascal-led series was in second place among acquired programming, behind New Amsterdam. Nielsen streaming measurements only account for viewing on HBO Max, so these numbers don’t reflect any viewership on HBO’s linear channel. HBO didn’t release its own data for Episode 5, but it says that the latest episode, which is the penultimate one, put up 8.1M same-day viewers across linear and streaming.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fell to fourth place with 944M additional viewing minutes. That’s after quite the impressive first week on Disney+, where the film managed 2.3B viewing minutes and became the third most-streamed movie in a measurement week since 2020.

Netflix’s rom-com Your Place or Mine is also holding onto a spot on the streaming list. The film, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, managed 898M viewing minutes.

The remainder of the overall list was made up of Netflix’s acquired programming: NCIS, Cocomelon, Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead and Minions: Rise of Gru.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: