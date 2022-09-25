‘You’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix, Teaser Introduces New Cast

Season 4 of Netflix’s “You” officially has a release date. The first part will debut on Feb. 10 and Part 2 will be available on March 10, the streaming service announced on Saturday as part of their Tudum presentation.

The series, led by Penn Badgley, added more than a dozen new additions to the cast for the upcoming season. Tati Gabrielle will return, with Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers joining as series regulars. Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James will all have recurring roles.

Ritchie will seemingly be Joe’s (Badgley) new leading lady, Kate, described as someone incredibly smart but also suspicious and completely closed off to those who aren’t her friends. According to Netflix, Kate is always “the adult in the room,” but also embraces the “icy bitch” moniker.

In the new promo for Season 4, which filmed in London, Joe reintroduces himself with a new identity, as he’s somehow become a teacher in the U.K. The teaser video also hints at the personalities of the many new characters this season.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” he says as his new name appears on the screen: Professor Jonathan Moore. “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.”

He continues, “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

