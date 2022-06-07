Ben Rohrbach: Marcus Smart on Draymond’s antics: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.”

Source: Twitter @brohrbach

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Marcus Smart on Draymond’s antics: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.” – 1:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green to Grant Williams: ‘You’re not me. You want to be me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/dra… – 1:01 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jaylen Brown on what Ime Udoka’s message is to the team about dealing with Draymond Green’s extracurriculars that can lead to techs: “We don’t have time for that… Don’t get caught up in all the antics.” – 12:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is fine after Marcus Smart landed on his leg. Said that Williams stayed down to make sure he was ok before eventually getting up and continuing to play. – 12:40 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Our latest Playmaker newsletter for @SInow: Draymond Green Is Where He Wants to Be: On the edge. si.com/nba/2022/06/07… – 10:14 AM

Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss

Check out .terrenceross’s video! #TikTok tiktok.com/t/ZTdcnrWoD/?k… draymond has grey beard hair 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ – 1:03 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eugenio Suarez slammed his helmet to the ground after he was called out on strikes, proceeded to argue with Chris Guccione, but was allowed to remain in the game. That’s some “Draymond Green already has one technical so we can’t give him another” type restraint – 10:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

SportsCenter NBA Finals report on Draymond Green’s biggest assist to the Warriors in Game 2 — An “attitude adjustment.” pic.twitter.com/3zZnAFJcVT – 7:39 PM

Story continues

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Should Draymond Green have gotten a second technical foul last night?

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why he agrees with Draymond not being ejected pic.twitter.com/SngngiOkLl – 6:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaylen Brown when guarded by Draymond Green:

4-12 FG

1-7 3P pic.twitter.com/nERKJqDXbc – 5:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green: ‘I’ve earned deferential treatment’ from referees nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/dra… – 5:01 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Cool thing Marcus Smart’s @YGC_Foundation is doing here, teaming up with Boston-based charity The MW Fund to raffle off two tickets to Game 3 as well as dinner and a one-night stay in Boston. Proceeds go to the two foundations. 36finals.com/give/msf/raffl… – 4:13 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

game 2 reaction pod on today’s open floor with @RohanNadkarni!

—boston’s turnover problem

—kerr’s defensive adjustments

—big draymond energy

— should the celtics go small?

—much more!

link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 4:11 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

The #NBAFinals MVP odds are stacked heavily in favor of Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. So should you wager on Draymond Green of #Warriors at 80-1 or Marcus Smart of #Celtics at 70-1? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 3:35 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

Celtics spoil a Golden opportunity to take control of Finals and get smacked in Game 2. I yell a lot while @Abby Chin gets whistled for a flagrant-1 detailing Draymond Green’s antics.

📺 https://t.co/c7gPJggu3C pic.twitter.com/NS7rfQCP75 – 3:34 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

New @AthleticNBAShow Basketball Buds w/ @talkhoops @Travonne @JLEdwardsIII as we break down the Warriors tying up the Finals, Draymond wilding out, Snyder leaving the Jazz and Nuggets ownership claiming they’re championship or bust.

open.spotify.com/episode/5j0sOX… – 3:24 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

With the #NBAFinals heading to Boston, @andscape has reposted this reflection on the black history with the #Celtics from Chuck Cooper to Bill Russell to JoJo White to Robert Parish to KG to Marcus Smart and beyond. bit.ly/2uFvdBY #nba – 1:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry is shooting 57/40% when guarded by Marcus Smart in 2 games. pic.twitter.com/OjzHiC2AWP – 12:10 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

It’s literally as simple as “will Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White show up?”

That’s it.

We can talk adjustments, rotations, pick and roll coverages, turnovers, etc.

But don’t overthink this. The NBA Finals hangs in the balance of those three players. – 10:42 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart combined to shoot 15-23 from 3 in Game 1.

They are currently a combined 2-7.

Just as he sounded off after Game 1, expect Draymond to do the same about this exact storyline after Game 2. – 10:32 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Marcus Smart should change his hair color throughout the game based on momentum and his emotions. – 9:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Marcus Smart. – 9:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Al Horford and Marcus Smart have combined for 4 points on 2/8 shooting in this one. Obviously a stark difference from Game 1. Give the Warriors a ton of credit. – 9:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rough Game 2 for Marcus Smart so far. – 9:47 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Marcus Smart has been awful. – 9:44 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Some quality head games being played as Draymond Green continues to pester Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams in this first half. The most recent dust up with Brown is now under review – 9:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Daniel Theis and Payton Pritchard in for Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

Jayson Tatum + reserve lineups have historically been very good for the Celtics. – 8:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Marcus Smart with that terrible pass. Lol everyone in the world saw that coming. 😂 – 8:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 7:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

One adjustment to watch in Game 2: Who does Marcus Smart guard, Curry or Green? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/one… – 3:30 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Marcus Smart has always been a brilliant defender, but has had some real duds on offense in past playoffs. His playing point guard for Boston only works if he’s serviceable with the ball in his hands. He’s been much better than that, and so are the Celtics theathletic.com/3349498/2022/0… – 3:00 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Who’d have thought Marcus Smart would have been an upgrade over Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker as Celtics point guard? Well, he did, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3349498/2022/0… – 11:05 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart to @The Athletic on Brittney Griner: “We’re asking everybody in the sports world to come together collectively & fight this…Our brothers & our sisters in this game, we won’t allow that & we’re not going to stand for it.”

New w/ @Joe Vardon

theathletic.com/news/celtics-s… – 8:10 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Here’s Marcus Smart busting Horford’s balls for being delayed… Then a long video of a huddle where nothing really happens pic.twitter.com/2PU4y1ZRDn – 5:08 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Celtics Marcus Smart and Grant Williams are wearing #wearebg T-shirts at #NBAFinals practice. The #wearebg movement is to help bring WNBA Mercury star Brittney Griner back to America after being wrongfully detained in Russia. Scan the code on Smart’s back for more information. pic.twitter.com/GVwQdVJWUf – 4:58 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown among several Celtics players wearing “We are BG” t-shirts. QR code takes you to change dot org petition to “secure Brittney Griner’s swift and safe return to the U.S.”

https://t.co/Bgz5l3S700 pic.twitter.com/IYczp2VON0 – 4:58 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart with the “We Are BG” t-shirt in support of Brittney Griner, who remains jailed in Russia. #Celtics #WNBA #FreeBrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/WYkdJEGGMh – 4:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Marcus Smart did his media session today wearing a shirt that said, “We Are BG,” and made a point of reiterating he and the Celtics are thinking of Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia, at the end of it. – 4:29 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marcus Smart in playing Game 1 in front of Gary Payton and the defensive similarities they have pic.twitter.com/YSsVDQaIUR – 4:23 PM

More on this storyline

CJ Holmes: Andre Iguodala (knee swelling) is questionable for Game 3 tomorrow night. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / June 7, 2022

Kerr then told Edwards to run the drill again, and then again, with the same prompt of asking if the then-Georgia guard could run any faster. The Warriors staff then took Edwards out to dinner and gave him the advice that may have changed his professional trajectory. “[Kerr]’s telling me like, ‘Ay man, if we going to draft you at No. 2, you got to be a hard worker, like you ain’t working hard enough.’ I think that was a stumble in the road for me. I called my trainer afterwards and was like, ‘Ay bruh, we got to change.’ Steve Kerr told me how Steph and KD used to work out super hard. It might not be long, but it’s super hard when they in there. Ever since then, I feel like I took that next step,” Edwards said. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 7, 2022

Gary Payton on his son Gary Payton II: “It’s just basketball. I know people that take it as different because they seen jump a little later. And then he hit him across his head. My son would just tell you he landed wrong. He didn’t brace himself the right way. But when his hand came down, it locked instead of bending. And that’s what caused the injury. It’s basketball. Everybody’s got to understand, man, that it’s a contact sport. It is what it is. If you push him out of the air in the stands or something like that, then I would’ve been kind of upset. But it was a basketball play. The kid Brooks is, you know, he’s just a competitor. He jumped too late. It was something that shouldn’t have been done, jumping late, but he’s not thinking that way. I don’t think he thought at that moment, let me hurt him. It wasn’t like that. And I just think it was unfortunate. -via For The Win / June 7, 2022