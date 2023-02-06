‘You,’ ‘Not Dead Yet’ and more

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Feb. 6-12, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Joe assumes a new identity overseas in You

Former bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn’t done terrorizing the objects of his affection. In the fourth season of this saga, which is based on the novels of Caroline Kepnes, the main character has taken on yet another identity — Professor Jonathan Moore — while living in London. “Heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path,” he says creepily. But, wait, it turns out that an anonymous someone is now also keeping up with Joe. And is that his ex Marienne (Tati Gabrielle)? You already know that Joe’s going to return to his evil ways and that, yep, this promises to be another thrilling batch of episodes. (The second half of the season will be released next month.) — Raechal Shewfelt

You premieres Thursday, Feb. 9 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Gina Rodriguez sees dead people in Not Dead Yet

From Jane the Virgin to Nell, the ghost whisperer. Gina Rodriguez returns to television as the star of Not Dead Yet, a new ABC series that’s part workplace comedy and part supernatural yarn. Back in SoCal after an unsuccessful London sojourn, Rodriguez’s journalist, Nell, gets put on the obituary beat at her old paper. But this job comes with an unexpected bonus: literally getting to talk to the dead. Don’t worry, these ghosts aren’t out to scare her — they’re more interested in helping her as she faces the various trials and tribulations of everyday life. Look for a New Girl fan favorite, Hannah Simone, as Nell’s (alive) best friend. —Ethan Alter

Not Dead Yet premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

STREAM IT: It’s an action-packed, accidental Take Your Kids to Work Day in animated Netflix series My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Call it the Mandalorian effect? Bounty hunters are all the rage right now, and now there’s a new animated Netflix series tapping into that. My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows the adventures of siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away in their dad’s car hoping to get some quality time with him, only to discover — yep, as you may have figured from that title, he’s an intergalactic bounty hunter. Check out an exclusive clip from the show above. —Kevin Polowy

My Dad the Bounty Hunter premieres Thursday, Feb. 9 on Netflix.

Watch it: The Puppy Bowl always wins for adorableness

Have you made plans yet for Puppy Bowl Sunday? Whether it’s the main event of your festivities or just your party’s pre-show to that other big game, the 19th iteration of the canine contest deserves a look. It’s adorableness is intense, yes, but it’s also meant to raise awareness about the importance of adopting pets. This year, the members of, ahem, Team Ruff or Team Fluff — all 122 of them — come from 67 shelters and rescues over 34 states, as well as one from the West Indies. Referee Dan Schachner will oversee all the cuteness, for the 12th time, and Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will once again provide the color commentary. Some of the most exciting action, of course, will take place during the “Kitty Half Time Show” and the segments when viewers see an up-close look at some of the pets looking for a family. —R.S.

Puppy Bowl XIX airs Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

WATCH IT: Get ready to swoon again as Titanic returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary

It’s been 25 years, but we’ll never let go of Titanic. James Cameron’s 1997 romance on the high seas is back in theaters to celebrate its silver anniversary with an all-new remastered 4K 3D edition. That means Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will look even better than they did a quarter century ago, as they fall in love aboard the doomed ship, and then try to survive as the Titanic sinks. Although the movie has inspired a few debates over the years — most notably the still-unresolved questions about whether Rose could have saved Jack — no one’s arguing that the film isn’t a favorite that we’ll still be watching in another 25 years. —E.A.

Titanic returns to theaters on Friday, Feb. 10; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: One of the most controversial movies ever returns to theaters

Argentinian auteur Gaspar Noé is known for making movies that leave audiences shaken and stirred. But even by his standards, 2002’s Irreversible was a shock to most moviegoers’ systems, telling the story of a horrific crime in reverse. For the film’s 20th anniversary, Noé is releasing Irreversible: Straight Cut, a new version that re-edits the film’s events in chronological order. Whether you see it backwards or forwards, Irreversible still hasn’t lost its power to unnerve. —E.A.

Irreversible: The Straight Cut premieres Friday, Feb. 10 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Paramore is back in business

Punk-pop and emo are having a moment again, so the timing is perfect for Hayley Williams — who released two solo albums during Paramore’s recording hiatus — to return to the scene with the band’s first album in six years. This Is Why also features drummer Zac Farro, who rejoined the Paramore lineup for 2017’s After Laughter, and according to Williams’s recent interview with the NME, she and Farro “found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by,” including Bloc Party, during This Is Why‘s creation. So, get ready to party like it’s 2005. — Lyndsey Parker

This Is Why by Paramore is available Friday, Feb. 10 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Marc Maron gets real in his new HBO comedy special, From Bleak to Dark

Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron takes the stage for his first-ever HBO comedy special, recorded at New York City’s famed Town Hall during his most recent tour. If you’re a listener of Maron’s WTF podcast — and let’s be honest, who isn’t? — you already know that he’s been through some stuff in the past few years, including the sudden death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton, and this whole COVID thing. The comedian tackles those dark subjects head-on in his set, figuring that his best course of action is to make himself — and the audience — laugh through the pain. Lock the gates and have a seat. —E.A.

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark premieres Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

BUY IT: Wakanda Forever lands on 4K Ultra HD as Angela Bassett competes for Oscar

Has any filmmaker in recent memory had as daunting a task as Ryan Coogler did continuing on with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the death of Chadwick Boseman? Coogler answered with a soulful, emotional — and still fun — sequel that both memorialized King T’Challa (and Boseman) and entertained the masses like the best of Marvel can. Though it’s Shuri who takes over the Black Panther mantle, it’s Angela Bassett who delivers the film’s most stirring performance, and is now an Oscar nominee favorited to win Best Supporting Actress for her MCU swan song. Wakanda Forever lands on 4K Ultra HD this week, with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, featurettes and audio commentary. —K.P.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available Tuesday, Feb. 7 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Buy it on Amazon.

BUY IT: Get in the game with Fisher-Price’s Super Bowl-themed collector’s sets

Touchdown! Fisher-Price adds Super Bowl LVII figures to its Little People line of collectibles. Aimed at adult collectors, these sets feature small-scale versions of three key players from rival Super Bowl teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Fans can pre-order these sets now, but you’d better watch the scoreboard closely on Feb. 12, because only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled. —E.A.

Fisher-Prices’s Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions Set are available for pre-order at Mattel Creations.