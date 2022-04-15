You Made $700 From an Online Side Hustle. Now the IRS Will Know.

Now that your 2021 taxes are done—or at least under way—it’s time to focus on a key tax change for 2022 affecting millions of Americans making money through platforms like eBay , Etsy , Airbnb , Venmo and Uber.

This change, which is beginning to ripple through e-commerce, tightens the tax reporting on income earned by people selling goods and services through online platforms. Starting this year, the platforms must send a Form 1099-K to the Internal Revenue Service reporting an individual’s total revenue if platform earnings top $600.