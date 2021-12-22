‘You killed my daughter!’ Texas mom attacks man accused in daughter’s death

When a Texas woman at a store encountered the man accused of killing her 19-year-old daughter, she says she “lost it.”

“I started going toward him throwing things and screaming ‘you killed my daughter!!!’“ the Hemphill woman wrote on Facebook.

She wrote that she “assaulted him and damaged his vehicle while he was running from me.”

Sheriff’s deputies say she broke his vehicle’s windshield and chased it on foot in the Thursday, Dec. 16, confrontation, The Hemphill Daily News & More reported.

“I apologized to the clerks and other onlookers,” the woman wrote on Facebook. “But what do they expect me to do?”

The woman turned herself in to deputies Monday, Dec. 20, on suspicion of assault caused by bodily injury, retaliation, and criminal mischief, KLTV reported.

The 24-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman on Halloween 2020, KJAS reported. He was released on $50,000 bail in April.

Supporters of the mother protested at the sheriff’s office Monday, KLTV reported.

“Here, this mother .. yes, she had rage,” demonstrator Sheeta Gaspard told the station. “She lashed out. Okay? And then you have the audacity to go and file charges on her for what?”

Plane crashes after flying into paraglider, killing at least one, Texas officials say

Motel guest shot by stranger after act of kindness ‘wasn’t enough,’ Texas cops say

Child dies when wrong-way driver crashes head-on into a family of six, Texas cops say