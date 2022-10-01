You have to see the suit Joe Burrow wore ahead of Thursday Night Football

Give Joe Burrow his flowers.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed up to his team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins in, perhaps, his most ambitious fit yet.

He strolled into Paycor Stadium in a dark suit covered in white flowers, a white shirt and a pair of sneakers that borrowed their tint from an Aspen mountaintop.

Burrow’s floral suit kicks off what was already going to be a fashion extravaganza. The team will change into ‘White Bengal’ uniforms, topped with slick new helmets they’ve been hyping all week. Most of the crowd will be dressed in the same color pattern.

Burrow is no stranger to conspicuous clothing himself. He’s shown us everything from SpongeBob pocket squares to Cartier “Buffs.” Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie even said he’s the most fashionable Bengal.

But Burrow insists he doesn’t need anything fancy. He’s fine playing in a garbage bag.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow already beat the Miami Dolphins with his TNF suit