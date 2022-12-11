“You Have To Joke About It” – The Hamden Journal

In a column for the Wall Street Journal, Jay Leno talked about the November accident that left him with serious burns on his face and other body parts.

The comedian dismissed any hand-wringing over the incident.

“But really, it was an accident, that’s all,” he wrote. “Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there’s a risk factor.

Leno sustained serious burns after working on one of his vehicles, a 1907 White Steam Car. A fuel leak sprayed him with gas, which ignited.

The accident is already fodder for the Leno joke bag.

“Eight days later, I had a brand new face,” wrote the 72-year-old comedian, who sustained “deep second-degree burns” and possibly some third-degree burns, according to the doctor who treated him. “And it’s better than what was there before.”

Leno concluded, “There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you.”