Denis Shapovalov let his frustrations fly during his quarterfinal match with Rafael Nadal on Monday night. (Screen grab via Twitter/@wwos)

Playing in the Australian Open certainly comes with its stressors, and that was especially true for Denis Shapovalov Monday night as he squared off with one of the world’s best in the quarterfinals.

After upsetting No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the fourth round less than two days before, Shapovalov let his frustrations fly in his match with No. 6 Rafael Nadal, starting with a heated tirade directed at chair umpire Carlos Bernardes.

After dropping the first set 3-6 to a top-of-form Nadal, Shapovalov lost it when he believed Nadal was given additional time to change ends — something Nadal has been accused of before.

“you started the clock so long ago and [Nadal is] still not ready to play,” Shapo yelled toward the umpire. “You’ve got to code him.”

“He is not ready to play,” Bernardes replied.

“Are you kidding me? You guys are all corrupt,” Shapovalov responded.

Moments later, Shapo stared down Bernardes once again, before the umpire gave it right back.

“He is out of order. The clock was at seven and he had his hands in the air like Rafa was doing something wrong,” the broadcast’s commentary team said of the Canadian’s method of voicing his frustrations on that particular play.

“Shapovalov is out of order here.”

To Nadal’s credit, he later came to the middle of the court and appeared to attempt to settle the dispute and calm his opponent down, which seemingly diffused that particular situation — though we might not find out exactly what was said between the two combatants with no on-court mics picking up their conversation.

To be fair to Shapo — though his words likely did cross the line — having to try and cope with a vintage Nadal performance like this one, especially through the opening two sets, would frustrate the hell out of anybody.

More from Yahoo Sports