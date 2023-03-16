‘You’ Continues To Lead Nielsen Streaming Chart After Season 4 Part 1 – The Hamden Journal

The Nielsen U.S. streaming chart didn’t change much from the second week of February to the third. You and New Amsterdam continued to dominate from February 13 to February 19.

The first five episodes of Season 4 hit Netflix on February 9, which helped the series tally 1.5B streaming minutes in its first full week on the platform and keep the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s list. That’s down 15% from the 1.7B minutes that the series collected in the first half of Season 4’s first few days on Netflix the week prior. According to Netflix, all three previous seasons were also among the Top 10 English-language programs on the streamer that week.

New Amsterdam, which streams on both Netflix and Peacock, was in the No. 2 spot with another 1.1B viewing minutes for the week across all 76 episodes. Seasons 3 and 4 began streaming on Netflix at the beginning of February.

The Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, rose to third place (up from No. 5 the week before) with 955M viewing minutes. That pushed HBO‘s The Last of Us to fourth place. While the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series didn’t manage another week with more than 1B minutes viewed, it still put up a strong 943M with six episodes available. In terms of acquired programming, was in second place again behind New Amsterdam.

As always, Nielsen’s measurement window only accounts for a few hours of viewing of the most recent episode — in this case Episode 6 — since it bows on Sunday nights. Nielsen streaming measurements only account for viewing on HBO Max, so these numbers don’t reflect any viewership on HBO’s linear channel. According to HBO, Episode 6 saw 7.8M same-day viewers across linear and digital platforms.

The Woman King, which began streaming on Netflix on February 16, made it onto the chart at No. 7 with 753M viewing minutes in just a few days. It was the second most-watched streaming movie of the week, behind Your Place or Mine and just ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bluey represented for Disney+, while the other titles all went to Netflix’s licensed programming including NCIS, Cocomelon, The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: