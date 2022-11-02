You Can’t Go Wrong Gifting One of These This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been struggling to come up with gift ideas this year, look no further: Oprah Winfrey, as always, has come to the rescue. As part of her annual tradition, she has released a comprehensive list of her Favorite Things of 2022, and this year’s edition includes gift ideas for foodies, techies, travelers and more.

More from Variety

What began in 2002 as a giveaway on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is now practically a holiday tradition, with millions of fans waiting to see the products, services and experiences that make the list. The list has also been a cultural barometer of sorts, revealing the most popular trends from the past 12 months.

Here are a few of the best items from Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022 to shop now. Check out the full list of samplings here.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

These beloved wine glasses will chill your wine WITHOUT having to stuff something into the glass. Just place the stemless cup atop the chilled rest and not only will your wine become cold, but it will stay cold for hours. Even on the hottest of days.

Wine Glass Chiller $44

Cozy Earth Towels

Oprah knows towels. Her iconic response to the question she’s often asked, “what’s the thing you splurged on after you made your first million,” was towels. So take note Queen points out a pair of fluffy bathmats, hand towels and washcloths to upgrade your bathroom.

Cozy Earth Towels $239

Minnetonka Slipper

Super soft slippers with extra gripping on the bottom. Stay warm, but not too warm thanks to the open toe, with these 100% leather slippers.

Minnetonka Slippers $54

Sweet Potato Cake

Caroline’s Cakes is an Oprah’s Favorites staple. But this year’s addition comes directly from Gayle who Oprah claims LOVES this cake, “the Southern classic is surprisingly light and not too sweet, and the cream cheese frosting adds just enough tang.”

Story continues

Caroline’s Sweet Potato Cake $70

Olive Tree

.

Oprah’s go-to gift. Give the gift that gives back. PlantOGram will ship this little olive tree that can live outside or indoors. Each one is around two to three feet tall. The mogul has one have one growing right by her tub.

Olive Tree $86

Judy Emergency Pack

Give someone the gift of peace of mind. These exceedingly popular emergency kits are great for any sort of tight situation. It’s a great “go bag” for those who live in hurricane-prone or earthquake areas. The emergency kit supports four adults and includes rechargeable lanterns, first aid kit, rations, durable gloves, masks and more wrapped in a waterproof bag.

Judy Emergency Pack $190

From Roy, Cake Panettone

Let’s be real, not all panettone is equal. If you’ve ever spent a holiday in an Italian household chances are you’ve been subjected to the holiday bread panettone. I’ve had good and unfortunately bad panettone but nothing, and I truly mean this from the bottom of my heart, nothing compares to Roy Shvartzapel’s cake. And look, Oprah backs me. This is an absolute must if you have family staying with you, need a quick snack, slice off a piece of cake. We even served it with coffee for brunch one day because it’s a holiday, chill. This traditional cake is crafted for over 40 hours and made of either cherries or chocolates (the chocolate paired perfectly with coffee just FYI).

Panettone $80

Meta Quest 2

Courtesy of Amazon

The Oculus returns to this year’s favorite things list. The upgraded virtual reality headset features a blazing-fast processor and a high-resolution display for one-of-a-kind gaming and immersive entertainment experiences. Plus you can do workouts on it, and a whole lot more.

Meta Quest 2 $399

Amazon Echo Show 15

Perfect for at-home chefs, multi-taskers and avid podcast listeners, the Echo Show 15 makes everything a lot easier. The newest edition boasts an impressive 15.6-inch screen that’s designed to move with you, meaning recipes, video calls and shows are always viewable no matter where you move around. Not only is it equipped with an Alexa for easy voice controlling and the camera also features auto-framing and motion to keep you front and center while on video calls with friends and family.

Echo Show 15 $170



Truff Starter Pack

.

There is no self-proclaimed foodie that won’t die over the acclaimed hot sauces from Truff, known for their signature truffle hot sauce, curated with ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices. This three-pack, which consists of the brand’s top-selling sauces, includes the black truffle hot sauce, black truffle oil and black truffle sea salt.

Truff Starter Pack $59

Peepers Readers

Courtesy of Amazon

Oprah says Peepers are among some of her and Gayle King’s favorite reading glasses. In addition to prescription glasses, the stylish frames also come with lenses that block blue-light for those who spend a lot of time in front of the screen.

Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers $29.00

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.