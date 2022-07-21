You Can Score These 5 Easy “Squid Game” Halloween Costumes on Amazon

Photo credit: SQUID GAME // NETFLIX

There’s no denying it — Squid Game is one of the greatest things that Netflix has put out, and no, we’re not exaggerating. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos responded to the K-drama’s success back in September 2021 when it was released, and said he gave it a “very good chance” of becoming Netflix’s most popular show to date. He was right — ScreenRant reported in June 2022 that the show accumulated over 1.6 billion watch hours, making it Netflix’s most-streamed show of all time. Bottom line: It’s safe to say that most people will immediately recognize your Squid Game costume.

The nine-episode thriller follows a group of people in South Korea that join a game where contestants in extreme debt play a series of children’s playground games in an attempt to win $38.5 million. The kicker? Death is the penalty for losing each game. Think of Hunger Games meets Battle Royale meets Saw. It’s a show that’ll have you on the edge of your seat — gory, nerve-wracking, and totally impossible to not binge-watch.

In honor of the cultural reset that Squid Game was, it’s only right to compile a list of Squid Game costume inspo with spooky season coming up soon. We’ve uncovered everything from spot-on masks that gives the Front Man a run for his money to budget-friendly options that achieve classic Squid Game character style for Halloween without breaking the bank.

Squid Game Contestant

Photo credit: SQUID GAME // NETFLIX

Contestants wore green uniforms to compete in Squid Games. If you want to serve Seong Gi-hun vibes this Halloween, you can choose from spot-on recreations that’llbe instantly recognizable as well as super comfy.

Amazon has Squid Game costumes on lock with an exact replica of Seong Gi-hun’s uniform. Your days of uncomfortable Halloween costumes are over — this tracksuit is super comfortable, and all you have to do is pair it with white sneakers for a totally accurate finishing touch.



Squid Game Doll

Photo credit: Netflix

The Red Light, Green Light doll is one of the most identifiable characters of the entire series. Dressed in bright, vibrant colors with the deceiving innocence of a child, this doll’s sinister role made it one of the best Squid Game-inspired Halloween costume ideas.

Amazon is coming in hot with the two pieces you need to replicate the Squid Game doll’s outfit. The bright yellow shirt with the matching orange skater dress gives big Red Light, Green Light energy — and you’ll be able to wear both long after Halloween is over.

Squid Game Staffer

Photo credit: SQUID GAME // NETFLIX

Squid Game workers are broken down into ranks based on the triangle or square shapes on their masks. Amazon, once again, has your back with red jumpsuits that mirror the ones worn by Squid Game workers as well as full face masks that are instantly recognizable by their shapes.

Grab a group of friends and turn this into an easy group costume that everyone will love!

The Front Man

Photo credit: SQUID GAME // NETFLIX

The Front Man is the Squid Game’s head honcho, the enigmatic leader in charge of operating the games and monitoring as things unfold. Pull out all the stops and dress up as the Squid Game‘s biggest boss this Halloween.

If you want an easy, all-black costume that everyone will instantly recognize, Amazon has a killer Front Man-inspired mask as well as the mysterious, hooded coat that’ll warm as you venture out on the night of Halloween.

The VIPs

Photo credit: SQUID GAME // NETFLIX

The Squid Game staff aren’t the only people who wear masks to hide their identity when getting involved in the messy, gory death games — the VIP guests who contributed to the $38.5 million prize pot wear golden masks to cover their faces while they watch the contestants compete to the death.

These VIPs wear a variety of boujee outfits, so anything in your closet that’s embroidered, luxurious, or formal will do. Bonus points if it’s a suit! The costume is complete with a gilded animal mask.

