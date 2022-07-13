‘You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!’ Film From Adam Sandler In Works – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has launched production on You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, a new YA comedy from Happy Maddison & Alloy Entertainment. Adam Sandler (Hustle), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems) and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman are part of the pic’s sprawling ensemble, which also includes Sunny Sandler (Hustle), Sadie Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Theater Camp), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), Zaara Kuttemperoor and Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy).

The film from director Sammi Cohen—who most recently helmed the Hulu rom-com Crush—is based on the Alloy Entertainment novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, in which a girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life. Work It‘s Alison Peck adapted the screenplay. Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy are producing the film for Happy Madison, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are exec producing for Happy Madison.

You Are SO Not Invited is the latest project to stem from Netflix’s partnership with Sandler and his Happy Madison, which was extended via a four-picture deal in 2020. Sandler’s company inked its original deal with Netflix in 2014 and has thus far produced such films for the company as Sandy Wexler, Murder Mystery, The Do-Over, The Week Of, Hubie Halloween, The Ridiculous Six and the recently released Hustle, along with the comedy special 100% Fresh.

