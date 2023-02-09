Yoo Ah-in Under Police Investigation For Alleged Illegal Propofol Use – The Hamden Journal

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in is being investigated for alleged illegal use of an anesthetic drug and has been banned from overseas travel, local media is reporting. This has led to some speculation regarding the status of his upcoming projects including Netflix drama The Match and the second season of dark fantasy series Hellbound.

Contacted by The Hamden Journal, a Netflix spokesperson said, “We have heard from media reports that the investigation is currently underway, and are currently looking into the situation.”

Per The Korea Times, Yoo is suspected of having used propofol, a sleep-inducing drug, for non-medical purposes on a habitual basis, something that constitutes a violation of the Narcotics Control Act. Yonhap reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit questioned the actor on Monday.

In the wake of the news, Yoo’s management company, United Arts Agency, released a statement to local press saying the actor “has been faithfully cooperating with the investigation and will explain in detail about the problematic issues.”

The Match is a feature-length film about legendary players of abstract strategy board game Go, starring Yoo and Lee Byung-hun. According to reports, it was expected to be released in the first half of this year. Hellbound Season 2 was teased at a Netflix Tudum event in Korea last September. The first season of the supernatural series, about a group of otherworldly. beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, was a hit for the streamer in 2021. Yoo’s other projects awaiting release include sci-fi series Goodbye Earth and feature Hi.5.

His previous credits include Lee Chang-dong’s acclaimed 2018 thriller Burning, 2020 Netflix hit #Alive and 2022’s crime comedy Seoul Vibe.