Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

An aircraft carrying 72 people crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday, an airport official said, while state television reported some bodies had been recovered.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was en route from Kathmandu, capital of the small Himalayan country, said the official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.