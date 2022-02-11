Yes, you saw right, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star spotted around Springfield

Speculation about actor and comedian Chris Kattan has been popular in Springfield area social media groups in recent weeks.

Kattan has been spotted around Springfield, sparking the discussion.

“I’m in a relationship with Chris,” said Maria Libri on Friday. “Chris will be visiting often.”

Libri added that Kattan is not moving to the area.

“His home base is still L.A.,” Libri said.

Springfield restaurants: Developer plans Blueprint Bar and Grill at this Springfield strip mall

Libri, a former on-air personality for Fox stations WRSP and WCCU, lives in Springfield and is a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield.

Both Kattan and Libri posted photos to Instagram this week, tagging each other.

“I just met a girl named Maria!” said Kattan in his Thursday post, referencing the musical “West Side Story.”

Kattan, a mainstay on “Saturday Night Live“ in the 1990s and 2000s, recently left the reality TV show “Celebrity Big Brother.” Kattan asked his fellow participants to vote him off the show, but they instead voted off Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

In September, Kattan performed a live show at Boondocks Pub in Springfield.

Libri published an interview with Kattan for the magazine Springfield Scene in October.

Contact Andrew Adams: [email protected]; (312)-291-1417; twitter.com/drewjayadams.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Chris Kattan off ‘Celebrity Big Brother;’ spending time in Springfield