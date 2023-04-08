Yes, John Leguizamo still really, really hates Steven Seagal

John Leguizamo in 2023 (left), Steven Seagal in 2019.Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; /Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

John Leguizamo doubled down on his anti-Steven Seagal comments in a recent interview.

“I hate him,” the “Menu” star said of Seagal, whom he worked with on the film “Executive Decision.”

Leguizamo previously called Seagal a “horrible human” and said they had a “bad run-in” on set.

John Leguizamo doubled down on his previous negative comments about former costar Steven Seagal in a new interview with ComicBook.com.

In an interview for Leguizamo’s new Amazon show “The Power,” ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian brought up Leguizamo’s performance in the 2022 film “The Menu” and how “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe was originally slated to appear as a meta-fictional version of himself in that part. When Killian asked whether Leguizamo might have based his character, a washed-up movie star, on himself or taken inspiration from his life, Leguizamo didn’t hold back.

“No, I wouldn’t have done it as myself. What am I, going to spoof myself like I’m a failed actor? Hell, no,” he told ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian. “I wouldn’t have done that. I used Steven Seagal because I hate him.”

Leguizamo’s vehemence even appeared to take his “The Power” costar Toni Collette, with whom he was doing the interview, by surprise, as she looked startled and then laughed.

Collette was shook when Leguizamo flat-out said he hates Steven Seagal during an interview they were doing together for their new show, “The Power.”ComicBook.com

Leguizamo has spoken about his intense dislike for Seagal several times in the past, most recently during an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis in November.

Collis asked Leguizamo about how he prepared for his role in “The Menu,” and the actor gave a similarly candid answer.

“I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed up,” Leguizamo told EW. “I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad run-in with him. We did a movie together. It was ‘Executive Decision.’ He’s kind of a horrible human.”

Insider’s Maria Noyen previously reported that Leguizamo and Seagal met almost three decades ago on the set of “Executive Decision,” a 1996 action movie that, per IMDB, saw Leguizamo, now 62, play a sergeant and Seagal, now 70, play a colonel.

Read the original article on Insider