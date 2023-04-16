‘Yellowstone’s Stephen Kay, Wes Bentley, Piper Perabo On Season 5 — Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

With just six episodes left in Yellowstone Season 5, there’s a lot of ground to cover.

Between plenty of infighting among the Duttons, John (Kevin Costner) facing impeachment, and an illness threatening the family’s cattle, it’s difficult to say where audiences will find these characters by the end of the season. During The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television panel Sunday, director/executive producer Stephen Kay said he hopes the team will be able to tie up those loose ends soon enough.

“Taylor [Sheridan] is in Texas spinning hay into gold and we’re hoping we’re hoping we’ll do it soon. Everybody’s excited,” he said.

As for everyone’s fate, stars Wes Bentley, Piper Perabo and Gil Birmingham joined the panel to ponder what Sheridan might be planning for their characters. However, Bentley said he has learned not to theorize too much. He just knows, whatever is in store for his Jamie Dutton, it’ll be a challenge.

“What’s been great about Taylor’s writing is he literally surprises me every time I pick up a script… but it’s usually tough. So whatever it’s going to be it’s going to be hard to do,” he said.

Perabo seconded Bentley’s sentiment, adding that she’s waiting “with bated breath” to see what will happen with Summer Higgins.

“I can’t imagine what’s gonna happen to Summer next. That’s what sort of terrifying,” she said.

