‘Yellowstone’s Q’orianka Kilcher Cleared Of Workers Compensation Fraud Charges – The Hamden Journal

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has dismissed all charges against Yellowstone and The Alienist actress Q’orianka Kilcher, who had been accused of workers compensation fraud last year.

“Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed – tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker’s rights within the workers comp system,” she said in a statement.

The case stemmed from Kilcher working on the Kevin Costner drama series Yellowstone while she had been collecting temporary disability insurance benefits. Her attorneys at Brown Rudnick LLP said today that Kilcher had suffered “a serious and life-altering traumatic injury she endured while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold” but added that she “is hoping to use this moment to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace.”

After thanking her lawyers, Kilcher added: “I want to thank my family, friends, fans and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going. I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love.”

Said her lawyers Camille Vasquez and Stephen Cook in a statement: “The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher’s innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal.”

Along with her recurring role as Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone, Kilcher’s recent credits include TNT drama The Alienist and the features Dog and Hostiles. She also received a number of nominations from critics groups for her breakout role in 2005’s The New World.