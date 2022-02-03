Yellowstone wrangles up a fifth season, begins production in May

This is Yellowstone‘s corral and the Paramount Network knows it as they have renewed the popular drama for a fifth season.

Starring Oscar-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton — owner of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, the titular Yellowstone — the show premiered in 2018 and has been a consistent ratings winner for Paramount, breaking records, garnering SAG and PGA nominations, and generating the spin-offs 1883 and the upcoming 6666.

Paramount Network

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family and their world of shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect. The season 4 finale amassed 10.3 million viewers, a huge bump from the season 3 finale which nabbed 5.8 million viewers.

The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham — all of whom are returning for the fifth season.

Production is slated to begin in May.

“Yellowstone‘s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: