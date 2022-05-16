Yellowstone Season 5 Production Has Begun – The Hamden Journal

Back in the saddle again for the Duttons: Production on season five of Yellowstone has resumed in Montana.

The cast and crew of the Taylor Sheridan drama should be sharing a whole lot of yee haws this summer. The drama averaged 11 million viewers in its fourth season and earned first-ever SAG and PGA nominations.

For those who have missed the action on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were recently upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.