‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Date On Peacock – The Hamden Journal

The fourth season of Yellowstone has secured its premiere date on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The streamer will launch the fourth season on March 28.

It comes after the Kevin Costner-fronted western drama scored 9.3M total viewers in live+same day for its finale on Paramount Network.

The streaming premiere date will be a boon for fans looking to digitally binge the series, which has been renewed for a fifth season. The unusual deal, which sees Peacock stream the show rather than Paramount+, was recently called “unfortunate” by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish.

The series, which is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Season 4 sees the family in a precarious position, though Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton takes care of business to get back in her father’s good books.

The series is exec produced by Sheridan and co-creator John Linson alongside include Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.