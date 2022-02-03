‘Yellowstone’ Renewed For Season 5 At Paramount Network – The Hamden Journal

The Dutton family will be back – obviously.

Paramount Network has officially handed its crown jewel Yellowstone a fifth season.

The move is unsurprising given that the Kevin Costner-fronted series is a linear ratings smash in a world of declining traditional ratings – the company said that the fourth season premiere was watched by 14M viewers and the finale scored 15M.

In fact, Taylor Sheridan, who co-created the series and arguably is ViacomCBS’ most valuable asset, told The Hamden Journal at the end of last year that Season 5 of the western drama will shoot in May.

Costner’s John Dutton will be joined more regularly by a couple of characters as guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, who all are returning.

Landon joined the series in Season 3 as Teeter, a tough-talking ranch hand from Texas, while Kelly joined in Season 4 as Emily, the chief vet technician for the 6666 Ranch and fiancé to White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom.

The series, which is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

[SPOILER ALERT] Season 4 saw the family in a precarious position, though Reilly’s Beth Dutton took care of business and got back in her father’s good books.

The series, which streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, is exec produced by Sheridan and co-creator John Linson alongside include Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Added Glasser: “We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

