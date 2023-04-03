‘Yellowstone’ Fans Go Wild After Seeing Cole Hauser’s Romantic Photos With His Wife

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links.”

It’s spring break, Yellowstone style! One of the show’s stars took a vacation in celebration of his birthday, and it’s safe to say he’s a long way from the Dutton Ranch.

Cole Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network show, headed to Italy with his family in celebration of his 48th birthday. He and Cynthia, his wife of 16 years, were joined by their three children, Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose, and the photos are breathtaking.

Cynthia shared photos of the couple in Rome, including one of them sharing a sweet kiss on a balcony in Rome. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my love! My favorite place to be is in your arms. @colehauser22 ❤️.” In the photo, Cynthia keeps it casual in an Adidas jacket and high-waisted camo pants. (For a similar look, check out this jacket). Fans flooded her account with love and happy birthday wishes.

Cynthia also shared photos of the whole family at the Colosseum. The beautiful black-and-white photo shows the whole family smiling.

Cole shared more photos from their trip, including pictures of the family biking through Tuscany.

Cole will be heading back to work soon, but perhaps not as soon as Yellowstone fans might expect. After Paramount Network announced that the second half of season 5 would resume this summer, Cole stirred up some concern when he revealed to fans at the Houston Livestock & Rodeo that season 5 filming won’t resume until “May.” According to Express, Cole said, “Right now I’m focussed on giving you guys 5B, you’ve been waiting for it a little while! But we’re trying to go back to work in May so hopefully that’ll happen.”

