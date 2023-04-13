‘Yellowstone’ Costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Off-Screen Romance: ‘Love You, Cowboy’

The actors went Instagram official on Wednesday, kissing in a photo shared to Bingham’s page

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are one hot new couple!

The Yellowstone stars on Wednesday went Instagram official with their off-screen romance, Bingham sharing a photo of she and Harrison kissing in front of a huge bonfire, the flames burning high over their heads.

“More than a spark 🔥,” the actor and musician, 42, captioned the fiery photo to his 633,000 followers, tagging Harrison.

“I love you, cowboy. 🥰” Harrison, 33, replied in the comments.

The duo both wore blue jeans, camo jackets and rubber boots in the outdoorsy shot.

“I’m hearing hearts break around the world, mine included,” one fan wrote, adding, “In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I’m glad you found love again! I can’t wait for the music that comes along with this!”

PEOPLE has reached out to the actors’ reps for comment.

Bingham — a Grammy winning musician, who has released six studio albums to date — has three children with his ex-wife Anna Axster, who he was married to for 12 years until 2021. Harrison previously dated One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols until 2020.

Last month, romance rumors sparked when Bingham commented on Harrison’s March 20 birthday post (posing on a horse!) with a seemingly innocent “Happy Birthday HH.”

Several fans chimed in on his reply, speculating the two were dating. “Hot if this is really happening!” one commenter expressed, while another shot back, “It’s been happening!” A third person happened to give some foreshadowing with a fire emoji.

On the hit drama series, Bingham plays Walker — a ranch hand, musician and former convict. The on and off-screen singer-songwriter has been on the show since season 1 but became a series regular in season 4.

Hassie made her debut as Laramie, also a ranch hand, in season 3.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, “who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

The Paramount series, in the middle of its fifth season, was expected to return with new episodes in summer 2023, but the status of the show is currently iffy after reports that its star Kevin Costner may be leaving the show. The lead actor, series creator Taylor Sheridan and several Yellowstone cast members were noticeably absent from the Paleyfest event on April 2.

Meanwhile, multiple spinoffs have spawned from the Taylor Sheridan’s series — including the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led 1923; and 6666, which takes the action to West Texas, rather than Montana like depicted in Yellowstone.

Last month, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published that the rumored Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff of the popular Paramount+ series is moving forward — whether or not Costner, 68, returns to Yellowstone.

While McCarthy couldn’t share any new details about the upcoming projects, he did tell THR that the franchise “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

