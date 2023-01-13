Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Alludes to Constant ‘Darkness’ for the Crew — and Even More Mysteries

The Yellowjackets gang has a tough journey ahead.

The first season 2 teaser for the high-stakes Showtime series is here — with more flashbacks, regrets and mystery.

“Allow yourself to go back, no matter how difficult it gets,” the trailer begins, as flashes of a snow-covered plane crash play across the screen. “What do you see?”

As memories fly by, the response from Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is simple: “Darkness. We brought it back with us.”

Yellowjackets season 1 — which also stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress — followed a group of adults who were once stranded for 19 months after a plane crash. Though they’ve worked to move past the devastation, their past still haunts them.

Season 2 will dive deeper into what really happened during those trying 19 months — and how much it continues to plague the former high school soccer teammates in adulthood. Each woman seems to struggle with the weight of what happened, and what they still don’t understand about the forces of nature.

Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”.

“We weren’t alone out there,” one woman says in a voiceover, as another adds, “This isn’t where we’re supposed to be.”

Scenes of violent struggles, burning flesh and overall turmoil flash by so quickly, they’d be missed in a single blink. It leaves more questions about what truly happened in the wilderness, and how the women can cope with the darkness they encountered so many years ago — if they ever truly can.

Season 1 unveiled major revelations while leaving behind an equal amount of questions for viewers to ponder. One reveal seemed to show that the girls joined a cannibalistic cult in the woods, led by a mysterious woman called the Antler Queen.

Details about this spiritual figure are still widely secretive. With cannibalism at the heart of the story, the question still remains — which one of the soccer teammates was murdered (and apparently eaten) by the others?

(L-R): Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS. Photo credit: Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME.

Other plot points are still suspended in mystery as season 2 approaches — like a potential baby born during time stranded, an unsolved murder and the mysterious symbols that seem to follow the group everywhere.

There will also be some new faces in season 2. Joining the series regulars are Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell along with Elijah Wood, who will be in a season-long guest-starring role.

The premiere of Yellowjackets season 2 will be available to stream Friday, March 24, with its official Showtime debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.