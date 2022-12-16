‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Yellowjackets” has been renewed for its third season. The news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 2, which is set for March of 2023.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the drama series follows a talented high school girls’ soccer team who survive a plane crash in the wilderness as they descend into savage clans while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. Season 2 will also feature Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Executive producers include Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco, as well as Drew Comins of Creative Engine.

“With ‘Yellowjackets’’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking Season 3 now,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”

“Yellowjackets” was a hit for Showtime when it debuted in November of 2021 to widespread acclaim, with Variety‘s review saying not to “be fooled by its teen show trappings: “Yellowjackets” is a pitch black parable of human desperation that will creep its way under your skin given the chance.” The series was a major contender during awards season. While it didn’t win any Emmys, it received seven nominations for drama series, lead drama actress, supporting drama actress, drama directing, drama casting, and two for drama writing.

