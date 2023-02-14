The post Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates appeared first on Consequence.

A place off Ocean Avenue is closer than you think, because Yellowcard have today announced 2023 tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album Ocean Avenue.

The “Ocean Avenue” hitmakers will begin their North American trek July 5th at Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion. They’ll make stops in cities including New York, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more — including a massive hometown show in Jacksonville — before the finale in Denver on August 8th. The Wild Life will open all shows on the tour, with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and an Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set providing additional support on varying dates.

Pre-sale for tickets to Yellowcard’s 2023 tour begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHORUS) before general on-sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” frontman Ryan Key said in a press release. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Yellowcard also brought Ocean Avenue to Riot Fest 2022 last year; revisit our recap here.

Yellowcard 2023 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*

07/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

07/08 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

07/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^*

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^*

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

07/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^*+

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^*+

07/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*

07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^#+

08/01 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^#

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #+

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ = w/ Mayday Parade

* = w/ Story of the Year

# = w/ Anberlin

+ = w/ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

